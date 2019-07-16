New Delhi: At least 10 people died, eight suffered injuries and more than 40 are believed to be still trapped under the debris of Kesarbhai building that collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri on Tuesday around 11:30 am.

Fire tenders, five NDRF teams and BMC Disaster Management Cell teams were immediately rushed to the site. It is proving tough though to rescue people as the lanes are narrow.

Among the rescued was a toddler who was pulled out alive and wrapped in a towel was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Speaking to the media about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It was a 100-year-old building. It was not in the list of dangerous buildings. A developer was appointed for redevelopment. We will probe if there was any lapse on part of the developer.”

HERE WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

10 people killed, eight injured and over 40 still trapped under the debris. The site has been identified as Kesarbai building in Tandel street of Dongri.

The first call was received by the disaster management team was at around 11 am.

Those killed been identified as Sabiya Nissar Shaikh, 25, Saira Rehan Shaikh, 25, K. Amirajan, 13, Abdul Sattar Kaloo Shaikh, 55, Muzammil Mansoor Salmani, 15, Javed Ismail, 34, and Arhan Shehzad, 40.

An RTI activist said that the name of the dilapidated structure is mysteriously omitted from a comprehensive list of 499 “dangerous” buildings prepared by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“The BMC, as per the directions of the Bombay High Court, had compiled the list of the dilapidated buildings, which we secured through an RTI reply. Shockingly, Kesarbai Building’s name is not mentioned anywhere in the list,” Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh told IANS.