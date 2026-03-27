  • Home
  • News
  • 7 killed, 5 injured after massive avalanche hits Zoji La in Ladakh; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked

7 killed, 5 injured after massive avalanche hits Zoji La in Ladakh; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked

As a result of this mishap, the Srinagar-Leh highway has been blocked.

Published date india.com Published: March 27, 2026 8:41 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Ladakh avalanche, avalanche, Zoji La, Ladakh, Srinagar-Leh highway, Srinagar, Leh
(File image: ANI)

New Delhi: Seven people were killed, and five others were injured following a massive avalanche near Zoji La in Ladakh. Many vehicles, too, were buried. As a result of this mishap, the Srinagar-Leh highway has been blocked. The Ladakh administration has launched a major rescue operation involving police, army, border roads organisation, SDRF and district administrations.

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.