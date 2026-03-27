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7 killed, 5 injured after massive avalanche hits Zoji La in Ladakh; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked

7 killed, 5 injured after massive avalanche hits Zoji La in Ladakh; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked

As a result of this mishap, the Srinagar-Leh highway has been blocked.

(File image: ANI)

New Delhi: Seven people were killed, and five others were injured following a massive avalanche near Zoji La in Ladakh. Many vehicles, too, were buried. As a result of this mishap, the Srinagar-Leh highway has been blocked. The Ladakh administration has launched a major rescue operation involving police, army, border roads organisation, SDRF and district administrations.

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