New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and five others were injured after a car collided with a truck in Deshnok town of Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Tuesday. All the injured were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. The deceased are yet to be identified.
Earlier last month in a similar incident, three people returning from a temple were killed and a dozen others were injured after their pick-up van collided with a truck in Bikaner district.
The accident occurred on Sri Ganganagar-Bikaner national highway in Rajiyasar area.