7 killed after explosion at firecracker factory in Bihar’s Siwan, rescue ops underway

A major explosion occurred at a house where firecrackers were stored in Bihar’s Siwan district on Friday, triggering a series of blasts.

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7 killed after explosion at firecracker factory in Bihar's Siwan, rescue ops underway | image: x

Firecracker Factory Blast: A tragic incident has surfaced in Bihar, where at least seven people, including a husband, wife and their daughter, were killed after a major explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Siwan district on Friday. The explosion occurred after firecrackers stored inside the premises caught fire, triggering a series of blasts that continued for several minutes, Bhaskar English reported. Police and rescue teams rushed the spot after getting the distress call and initiated rescue operations.

As per preliminary reports, firecrackers were being made inside a house. The series of blasts destroyed the house, triggering panic in the area. The rescue teams are carrying out rescue operations and assessing the situation at the site.

Three members of a family along with four other people lost their lives in the incident. The identities of the victims have not yet been established yet.

After receiving information, District Magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena and SP Bharat Soni along with other officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.