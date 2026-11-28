7 killed after vehicle falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district

Seven people, including six women, were killed after their vehicle fell into a gorge in the Lansdowne area in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

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7 killed after vehicle falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district | image; x

Pauri Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Uttarakhand, where at least seven people were killed and five others sustained injuries after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge on Saturday in Pauri district. The accident took place in the Lansdowne area, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. The deceased included six women.

According to Shalini Maurya, Lansdowne Sub-Divisional Magistrate, as many as 12 people were travelling on the vehicle at the time of the accident, which occurred near Kalwari village.

Lansdowne BJP MLA Dilip Rawat said the women were returning from Rikhanikhal after attending a group meeting. The driver was among those who died.

Rawat said police personnel were deployed to the spot after receiving the distress call from the locals about the accident.

STORY | 7 killed, five injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri

Seven people, including six women, were killed and five others injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in the Lansdowne area of ​​Pauri district in Uttarakhand on Saturday, an official said. READ: https://t.co/WTrpZMcndB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2026

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and informed that he had directed the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

He took to X and said, “I have received the deeply distressing news of a horrific road accident in Rikhnikhal, Kalwadi, Pauri Garhwal. I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident.”

पौड़ी गढ़वाल के कलवाड़ी, रिखणीखाल में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। इस हृदयविदारक दुर्घटना में दिवंगत हुए लोगों के शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। जिला प्रशासन को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में तेजी लाने तथा घायलों को समुचित उपचार उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। साथ ही, गंभीर रूप से घायल व्यक्तियों को एयरलिफ्ट कर उच्च चिकित्सा केंद्रों में पहुंचाने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। ईश्वर से सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2026

CM Dhami also informed that he had instructed district administration to reach the accident site and start rescue and relief operations. Officials were also directed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

He added, “I have also directed that seriously injured individuals be airlifted to advanced medical centres. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all those injured.”

Further details about the accident are awaited.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.