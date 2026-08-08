7 killed, several injured as private bus rolls into 100-feet deep gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Shimla: At least seven people were killed when a private public transport bus rolled into a 100-feet deep gorge in Chamba district on Saturday.

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7 killed, several injured as private bus rolls into 100-feet deep gorge in Himachal’s Chamba | Image: IANS X

Shimla: At least seven people lost their lives and 11 others were injured after a private public transport bus lost control, skidded off the road and rolled into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday morning. The mishap took place on Tissa-Bairagarh route. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Tissa town for treatment. The deceased included the driver and the conductor.

According to preliminary information, most of the passengers were locals and going to Chamba town when the bus lost control, skidded off the road and rolled into the deep gorge. Around 20 to 25 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident.

According to Chamba Superintendent of Police, Vijay Saklani, the cause of the accident is not known and yet be ascertained. He assured that het police will investigate the circumstances.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh | Seven killed, 11 injured after a private bus skidded off the road and met with an accident near Chalunj Mor in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district at 7.15 am under Patwar Circle Bairagarh: State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

Locals rushed to help passengers and the rescue teams joined them later. Rescue operations intensified after the arrival of police and administrative teams.

The bus departed from Bairagarh for Chamba at around 6.30 am and travelled only three kms when the driver lost control and the bus fell into the gorge.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was negotiating a turn when he lost control due to the wet road and the bus rolled down the hill.

Notably, Chamba district is one of the remotest places in Himachal Pradesh and the low frequency of passenger buses often leads to overcrowding of the vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and condoled the loss of lives resulting from tragic accidents which took place in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district.

He took to X and said, “The loss of lives due to a mishap in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest,”

PMO India (@PMOIndia) posts, “The loss of lives due to a mishap in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi ” pic.twitter.com/WtIi7CIAT7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2026

The mishap occurred at an accident-prone blackspot that has witnessed several crashes recently.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains from Monday, August 10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has sounded an Orange Alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi, warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides.

Meteorological Centre Shimla Director Shobhit Katiyar told news agency ANI that the monsoon activity has remained normal for the past few days, with heavy rainfall recorded in several parts.

“During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was observed in many districts, while heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Bilaspur,” Katiyar told ANI.

The IMD has issued advisory, saying “people should maintain a safe distance from all water bodies and avoid areas vulnerable to landslides, mudslides and flash floods.”