Ludhiana: At least seven members of a family, including 5 children were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday. Giving details about the incident, Baldev Raj, Sub Inspector, Police Station Tibba, said the incident happened at around 2 AM when all the family members were sleeping in the shanty.

Police further said the victims were migrant laborers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road.

Punjab | Seven members, including 5 children of a family, were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut in Ludhiana. The incident occurred at around 2 am when all the family members were sleeping in the shanty: Baldev Raj, Sub Inspector, Police Station Tibba pic.twitter.com/E1zPfjR7gR — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022



Police have identified the victims as a couple and their five children. However, their names are yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire was not yet established.