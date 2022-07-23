Kurung Kumey: Seven of the 19 construction workers from Assam, who had gone missing last week in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China earlier this month, have been rescued, police said on Saturday. An Indian Air Force chopper has been engaged in the search and rescue operations for the remaining missing labourers. According to news agency ANI, the seven labourers were rescued on Friday in Daman near Huri, where they were working at a road construction site of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Daman circle.Also Read - Assam Reports 15 New Cases of Japanese Encephalitis, One Death; Total Tally Climbs to 251

These construction labourers had been missing since July 13 from near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district.

The rescued labourers said they divided themselves into three different groups and went in different directions after they allegedly fled the camps at the construction site on July 5 after the contractor reportedly denied them permission to go back home to Assam to celebrate Eid al-Adha. The workers were found in a weak condition and could not speak properly.

Arunachal Pradesh | Today our police personnel & state disaster management team reached spot & rescued 7 labourers. They are not in good condition as they've had nothing to eat or drink. 2 bodies also found in river. Search operations still on: BJP MP, Tapir Gao pic.twitter.com/zNRIu93iGK — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

“Seven labourers have been rescued so far and medical assistance has been provided to them,” Abhimanyu Poswal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kurung Kumey district told ANI.

“They have been kept in a location for providing medical assistance and other needs. The district administration has also been deployed for sending necessary help and has sent medical teams,” Poswal said.

He further said that an IAF chopper has been deployed in the search and rescue operations.

According to ANI, one labourer had died whose body was found in Furak river in Daman circle on Monday.

The Damin circle area is located along the India-China border. Damin is about 130 km from Koloriang and the construction site is another 15 km from Damin. The LAC with China is about 80 km from Damin, the last administrative circle in that area, officials said.