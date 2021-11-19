Indore: Over 7 outlets in Indore’s Sarafa Bazar were on Friday sealed by the district administration after it was found nearly 15 staffers had not taken the second dose of the COVID vaccine despite the due date having passed. Speaking to news agency PTI, a district official said these establishments are being run by persons hailing from West Bengal.Also Read - Discontinued Due to COVID Restrictions, Railways to Resume Serving Cooked Food on Trains

"During a probe, we found 15 employees of seven establishments in Sarafa Bazar were not fully vaccinated despite their due date for the second dose having passed. The administration had requested association functionaries to get their members fully vaccinated but they have failed to do so," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akshay Singh Markam said.

He added that in view of public health, these seven establishments were sealed and the outlets will be allowed to open only when their owners submit documents certifying the fully vaccinated status of these 15 people.

The development comes at a time when Indore had the highest number of cases in the state. The officials informed that over 30.30 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the district with 22.48 lakh getting the second jab. However, over 6 lakh people have not taken their second dose despite being eligible for it.

On the other hand, the coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh went up to 7,92,993 with the addition of seven cases on Thursday. As per updates, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,525 as no fresh fatality due to the virus was reported in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 78 active coronavirus cases. As 52,264 swab samples were examined on Thursday, the overall test count of MP went up to 2,12,06,072.

In the state, over 7,88,10,734 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 7,06,299 on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)