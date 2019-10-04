Malda: At least 7 people are dead and more than 50 people are missing after a boat capsized in Mahananda river in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday evening.

The tragic incident happened at 7 pm when a private boat was ferrying passengers to Mukundapur in Bihar from Jagannathpur Ghat. Those drowned in the accident have not been identified so far.

As per The Times Of India, the passengers were returning home after watching a boat race that is organised on the occasion of Panchami at Mukundapur Ghat every year. After the boat race was over, the boat carrying at least 70 passengers capsized in middle of the river. Because of Bihar floods, the water level in the the river is much higher than the usual.

After the incident, district police and civil administration rushed to the spot along with NDRF jawans for rescue operations. Those rescued have been admitted to a nearby hospital while the search for missing people is still on.

The authorities reportedly suggested that the boat was carrying much more than its capacity.