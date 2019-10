Dehradun: Seven people, including five of a family, died after their car met with an accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, reported ANI.

The identities of the deceased are yet be revealed by police. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is currently present at the spot.

Just two days back, eight people were killed in Chamoli district after a vehicle fell into a river.