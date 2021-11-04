Patna: Soon after the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, a number of state governments followed the suit and took similar steps for their respective states. The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday reduced its VAT rate on petrol and diesel by more than Rs 3 per litre, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on the products in a bid to provide relief to consumers.Also Read - Odisha Cuts VAT on Petrol, Diesel by Rs 3 Per Litre. Check Reduced Prices Here

An announcement to this effect was made by the Chief Minister on his Twitter handle.

केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा डीजल एवं पेट्रोल की कीमतो में राहत देने के निर्णय के बाद राज्य सरकार द्वारा राज्य स्तर पर वैट की दरों में कमी कर लोगों के लिए डीजल में 3.90 रूपये एवं पेट्रोल में 3.20 रूपये प्रति-लीटर की अतिरिक्त राहत देने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 4, 2021



“Following the Centre’s move to reduce petrol and diesel prices, the state government has decided to provide additional relief to people by reducing the VAT rates. The prices of petrol will be lowered further by Rs 3.20 per litre while for diesel it will be Rs 3.90 per litre,” Kumar tweeted.

Petrol and diesel are considered one of the main sources of income for the Bihar government. It had levied 26 per cent VAT on petrol and 19 per cent on diesel per liter. Through this, the Nitish Kumar government was earning Rs 23 per liter on petrol and Rs 16 per litre on diesel.

The Centre had, on Wednesday, made petrol and diesel cheaper by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively, a move which has evoked a similar response by many states, mostly the ones ruled by the BJP-led NDA.

Here’s a list of other states which have reduced fuel prices this Diwali.

Odisha: Earlier today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre which will be applicable from midnight of November 5.

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu today announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. “Consumers will benefit by Rs 10.20 per ltr in petrol & Rs 15.22 per ltr in diesel after the relief given both by Centre and State Govt,” CM tweeted.

Haryana: Haryana government reduces VAT on petrol and diesel in the state, now both petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre.

Karnataka: Karnataka government has announced to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre in the state.

Goa: The Goa government has announced to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre in the state.

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces to reduce VAT on petrol by Rs 2 per litre in the state.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government announces reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 4 per cent.

Earlier, on Wednesday, states like Manipur, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka too have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel.