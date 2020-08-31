New Delhi: In yet another gruesome incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven teen-aged boys in a village in Tripura. The accused boys, who were known to the girl, had invited her to play hide and seek with them and then committed the horrific crime. The incident took place on Friday. Also Read - UP Shocker: Woman Alleges Rape in Moving Double-decker Bus on Yamuna Expressway, Conductor Held

Acting on the complaint, filed by the victim's father, police have arrested six of the accused who live at Tabaria in West Tripura district. However, one of them is absconding. "Four of them were sent to a juvenile home. Two others, who were around 12 years of age, were hospitalised as they tested positive for coronavirus", police said.

Speaking to PTI, Sub-divisional Police Officer of New Capital Complex, Priya Madhuri Majumder said that the victim, a student of class 3 returned home and informed her parents of what had happened.

“A total of seven persons were named in the FIR. We have arrested six of them while one is absconding,” Majumder added.

Similarly in Uttar Pradesh, a minor was allegedly raped and murdered in Maharajganj district.

The body of the 12-year-old girl, missing since Friday evening, was recovered from a forest in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday evening, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem.