7 Terrorists Involved In Poonch Terror Attack On Army Truck That Killed 5 Soldiers: Report

Poonch Terror Attack: Security forces launched a massive search operation in the Bata-Doriya area to trace the terrorists with the help of drones and sniffer dogs.

The NIA team have visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch where five Indian Army soldiers were killed on Thursday in a terrorist attack.

Poonch: A day after five Army personnel were killed after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch, defence sources said at least seven terrorists belonging to two groups were involved in the terror attack. Sources at the Ministry of Defence told India Today that the terrorists belong to Pakistani nationalist groups.

The terrorists attacked the Army vehicle with the help of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) over ground workers who are active in J&K’s Rajouri, the intelligence sources said.

Earlier in the day, the intelligence agencies and NIA investigated reports that the terrorists infiltrated India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir via Rajouri and Poonch. Fresh reports suggested that JeM and LeT terrorists were asked to gather at several locations in POK and they were being hidden in the villages there.

Massive Search Operation Underway

After the incident, the security forces launched a massive search operation in the Bata-Doriya area to trace the terrorists with the help of drones and sniffer dogs.

In the meantime, scores of people raised anti-Pakistan slogans in Jammu on Friday and condemned the recent terrorist attack in Poonch district.

Locals Hold Protest in Jammu

Led by its general secretary Yudhvir Sethi, the BJP took out a march and held a demonstration in Kachi Chawani area. The party workers raised anti-Pakistan slogans and held placards condemning the attack.

“We will avenge the killing of our soldiers. We will further strengthen the zero-tolerance policy,” Sethi told reporters.

He said the attack was aimed at derailing peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir but the administration will not be cowed down.

Another protest was held by Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir, a local organisation, led by its president Sunil Dimple in New Plot area. The protestors burnt Pakistani flags and effigies amid sloganeering.

Dimple alleged the Poonch attack was due to the complete failure of the Centre and J&K administration even as they claim to have ensured peace and normalcy in the Union Territory. He recalled past incidents where several Army and security personnel lost their lives in militant attacks in Poonch and Rajouri border districts.

