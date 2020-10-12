New Delhi: As many as seven BJP MLAs from Tripura have reached Delhi to meet the top leadership of the ruling party over chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s ‘poor leadership’ and ‘high handedness’. BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who is leading the group of MLAs has sought appointments with party chief JP Nadda, and the general secretary BL Santosh. Also Read - Rajasthan Priest Murder: Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation on Orders of CM Ashok Gehlot

Reports claimed that they are also looking forward to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter.

Speaking to a leading portal, one of the MLAs said that the chief minister has already embarrassed the party several times with those derogatory comments. He asserted that they are all committed workers of the party and would like the BJP rule in the state to sustain for more than one term. "With the present leadership, Opposition parties will gather lost ground", NDTV quoted him as saying.

If reports are to be believed, the MLAs have no complaints with the BJP as a party and are loyal towards PM Modi and his leadership.

Among those camping in Delhi are Sushanta Choudhary, Parimal Deb Barma, DC Rankhwal, Ashish Das, Atul Deb Barma, Burb Mohan Tripura and Ram Prasad Pal.

In 2018, the BJP and its ally the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) had registered a thumping victory in Tripura. In the 60-member assembly, the BJP has 36 MLAs and has the support of 8 IPFT MLAs.