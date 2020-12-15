New Delhi: A massive total of 7,000 people were booked, including 5,000 contract workers, in connection with the violence and vandalism at Wistron iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka’s Kolar after angry workers went on a rampage over non-payment of salaries. An FIR (first information report) was registered on Monday after the company quoted losses worth nearly Rs 440 crore. Also Read - Thousands of iPhones Looted at Karnataka Manufacturing Plant, Company Suffers Loss of Rs 440 Crore in Violence

The incident happened on December 12. Thousands of iPhones, laptops and other production machinery were looted in the act where hundreds of workers were seen entering and smashing the office properties of the Narasapura facility of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, situated about 51 kms from Bengaluru. Also Read - Shocking! 24-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted to Death After Charging iPhone Fell into Her Bathtub

The police registered damages to the property, office materials, vehicle and other things, as per the FIR registered at Vemagal police station, Kolar. Also Read - Angry Over Salary Issues, Workers Go On Rampage at iPhone Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka

Apple Inc. has already launched a detailed investigation into the rampage.

“Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We have teams on the ground and immediately launched a detailed investigation at Wistron’s Narasapura facility in India,” the tech giant said in a statement on Monday.

Its teams are in close touch with the local authorities and it is offering full support to their investigation, it added.

Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.

Last Saturday, workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with “salary-related issues”. CCTV footage and videos went viral on social media platforms.

A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid ‘on time’ besides concerns over ‘many deductions’ from their salary.