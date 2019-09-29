New Delhi: At least 73 people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh, where incessant rainfall has thrown life out of gear. According to the reports, 26 deaths were reported from different parts of UP on Saturday. Forty seven people died across the state on Thursday and Friday. Schools in Lucknow, Amethi and Hardoi remained shut on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rainfall. Notably, several regions in the state have received above-average rainfall this week following which a red alert has been sounded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath asked the officials concerned to visit the areas which have been affected by rains and witnessing flood-like situation. Furthermore, he directed officials to extend the monetary help of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and also arrange treatment for the injured. “Immediate relief should be given to those affected and arrangements for treatment should also be made for those who have sustained injuries in incidents occurring due to heavy rainfall,” Yogi Adityanath said.

In Bihar as well, life has come to a standstill following the downpour. Heavy rains in several parts of the state has badly hit rail traffic, healthcare facilities and schools. The MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall till September 30, following which, the Patna district administration has ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday, i.e, October 2.

Bihar: Locals wade through flooded streets of Rajendra Nagar in Patna, following heavy rainfall in the state capital. pic.twitter.com/Rb1hEM4v80 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Due to continuing heavy rains, train services were temporarily suspended on the Samastipur-Darbhanga and Gaya-Koderma routes. Some trains from the Ara-Sasaram-Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay junction were also cancelled following water logging on the tracks, a railway official said.

Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), said the train services have been temporarily suspended on the Samastipur-Darbhanga rail section. “Several trains have been affected,” he said.

Water Resources Department officials said water levels in all the rivers in the state were rising leading to inundation in towns and rural areas and putting pressure on the embankments. According to officials, water gushed into dozens of villages in Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur. In Muzaffarpur, heavy rainfall has resulted in waterlogging in the entire town. “The town is submerged due to failure of drainage system and the water has entered the Sadar Hospital,” said an official.