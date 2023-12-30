73 Feet Tall National Flag Hoisted In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh With Help Of Indian Army: WATCH VIDEO

The event was witnessed by Flag Foundation of India CEO Maj Gen (Retd) Ashim Kohli, Tawang Brigade commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput, officials of the district administration, troops of the Indian Army, ITBP, SSB, NCC cadets and others.

It is said to be at a height of 15,200 feet above sea level.

National Flag: A 73-foot high-mast national flag was hoisted in the Tawang district of the northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh by Tsering Tashi, a state MLA. It is said to be at a height of 15,200 feet above sea level, an official release said on Saturday.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A 73ft long monumental flag was installed today at #Bumla at an altitude of 15200ft absl.

The flag was jointly hoisted by HMLA Tawang @TseringTashis & CEO #flagfoundationofIndia @FFOIndia Maj Gen Ashim Kohli (retd) in presence of Commander Tawang Brigade and I/C DC Tawang pic.twitter.com/tTcQGXa3rG — Diprotawang (@diprotawang) December 29, 2023

On the occasion, Tsering Tashi, on Friday told the border guarding troops to continue their selfless service to the nation and exuded confidence that the installation of the national flag will be a source of inspiration for unity, integrity, and national strength, said the release.

Tashi praised the civil-military bonhomie in Tawang which has led to continued development in the fields of infrastructure, medicine, education, and social well-being.

He also thanked the Flag Foundation of India for providing the high-mast flag and the Indian Army for facilitating the installation of the flag.

