New Delhi: All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he will be addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The Prime Minister's speech this year will highlight a series of achievements of his government, including measures to boost domestic manufacturing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign, management of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the new National Education Policy 2020 and steps to revive the economy.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that PM Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation on August 15. "PM Modi will present before the nation a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day," Singh had stated. Besides, the prime minister can also talk about the issue of Ram Mandir. Earlier on August 5, PM Modi had visisted Ayodhya and had performed bhoomi pujan for the temple.

Notably, this will be for the seventh time when PM Modi will be addressing the nation on I-Day celebrations. However, as the nation is battling COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister's address this year will be significant.

The Defence Ministry had made multiple arrangements to balance the sanctity and dignity of the I-day celebrations. As per the Defence Ministry, over 4,000 including diplomats, officials and media personnel are expected to attend the ceremony, which is being organised maintaining a balance between dignity of the event and factoring in COVID-19 protocols.

It said the seating arrangement has been made under the guiding principle of “Do Gaz ki Doori” (maintaining distance of two yards) between any two guests. “With an eye on safety, NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets have been invited to witness the event (instead of young school children) and they will be seated at Gyanpath,” it noted.

All invitees have been requested to wear masks, it said, adding that an adequate number of masks are being kept handy for distribution at various points of venue.

“Similarly, availability of hand sanitizers at pre-defined locations has been done. Display boards are placed discreetly to attract the attention of invitees,” the ministry added. In order to facilitate people’s seamless movement and to avoid crowding, seating enclosures and walkways have been laid with wooden flooring and carpeting, it said.

Additional door frame metal detectors with adequately spaced markings have been provided to avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees, it mentioned.

Meanwhile, multilayered security arrangements and a mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for smooth celebrations at the Red Fort. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the iconic monument.

Police said that over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms. The security in and around railways stations has also been intensified.