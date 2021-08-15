New Delhi: Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 ‘Vande Bharat’ trains will connect different parts of the country in 75 weeks to mark the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He said, that it is unprecedented the way UDAN scheme was connecting far-flung areas of the country and the speed at which new airports are being built.Also Read - Top 5 Indian Smartphones Worth Buying; Watch Video | Made in India

“The country has resolved that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence,” he said. Vande Bharat, the indigenous semi-high speed train set, is being given a boost, with the Railways gearing to roll out at least 10 of them, linking around 40 cities, by August 2022 to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Also Read - PM Modi Continues Saffron Turban Tradition, Dons 'Nehru' Jacket Over White Kurta & Churidaar | Decoding Prime Minister's I-Day Look

Hyderabad-based engineering firm Medha, which in February secured the contract to supply the electrical systems for 44 Vande Bharat trains, has now been told to advance its production plan, so that at least two prototypes can be rolled out by next March following all trials. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Mary Kom to Virender Sehwag, How Sports Fraternity Wished Fans on 75th I-Day

The PM also spoke about boosting rail connectivity in the northeast region, saying it is significant for the entire country. He said, “Today, we are in the process of writing a new history as far as connectivity to the northeast is concerned. This connectivity is both between hearts and infrastructure. Very soon the job of connecting the capital cities of the northeastern states by rail will be completed.”

As of today, except Sikkim, all northeastern states are connected to the rail network. The capital cities of Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are already connected, while the work to link the capital cities of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya is underway. Keeping coronavirus-induced delays in mind, officials said that connectivity to the region will be achieved by 2024.