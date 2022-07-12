Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti-Terror squad, in collaboration with Punjab police seized 75kilograms of Heroin from a container at Mundra Port in Gujarat. The consignment was said to be routed to some other places via Punjab.Also Read - Video: Brave Security Guard Fights Off Robbers in Punjab's Moga | WATCH

The Punjab Police had shared the input regarding the smuggling of heroin from UAE to Punjab with the central agencies and the Gujarat ATS according to Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. "The contraband was kept concealed in the container of unstitched clothes using a cardboard pipe which was further camouflaged by an oversized plastic pipe," he said.

The container, which was loaded from Jebel Ali port in UAE, was booked by an importer from Malerkotla, Punjab, said Yadav. As per preliminary investigations revealed links with Punjab which suggested that this consignment was to be routed to some other place via Punjab, said DGP. Punjab part is being explored and investigated, he added.

Yadav said that following inputs, the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar had immediately sent police teams to Gujarat and deputed them at the Mundra Port.

In coordination with the central agency and ATS Gujarat, the searches were made at the Mundra Port with the help of Customs, he said, adding that after following due procedure and documentation, the container was opened up which led to the recovery of a big haul of 75 kg heroin.

The consignment was opened in presence of customs officials and magistrate, he stated.

To ascertain backward and forward linkages, some suspected persons from Malerkotla and Ludhiana found to be linked with this import of consignment have been called for questioning by the concerned district police, said Yadav.