75th Republic Day: Amidst Call For Boycott, Manipur Celebrate R-Day In Subdued Manner

Imphal celebrated the 75th Republic Day amid a call for boycott by six influential student bodies, including the All Manipur Student's Union.

Imphal: Amid a call for boycott of 75th Republic Day by six influential student bodies, including the All Manipur Student’s Union, the ethnic violence ravaged Manipur celebrated the national day in a subdued fashion. Notably, six prominent student bodies of the state, as well as several militant outfits, had appealed to the people to boycott the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day.

Six influential student bodies, including the All Manipur Student’s Union, had urged them not to participate in Republic Day celebrations and use black flags as a symbolic protest to the ongoing ethnic violence.

The student bodies, which represent various segments of Manipuri society, expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of the government’s policies towards the over-nine-month-long ethnic crisis in the state. Like previous years, several militant outfits also earlier gave a call to boycott the Republic Day celebrations. However, no untoward incident was reported so far from any of the 16 districts where Republic Day was celebrated under heavy security cover.

Main Function Held At Kangla Fort In Imphal

Day’s main function was held at the famous Kangla Fort in Imphal, where Governor Anusuiya Uikey unfurled the national flag and took salutes from different march-past contingents. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, his cabinet colleagues and high dignitaries participated in the event.

Meanwhile, delivering his speech to the participants of the march-past at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, the Chief Minister, expressing his unhappiness with the present ongoing situation in the state, said that the “present crisis can be faced only when we stand united.”.

Manipur CM Urges People To Respect Constitution

Saying that every Manipuri has a responsibility towards building a united Bharat, the Chief Minister urged the people to respect the Constitution, exercise their rights and fulfil their responsibilities to protect the unity of Manipur and the unity of India.

Stating that it is the duty of each and every Indian to show respect to the Constitution, Singh said that it is under this Constitution that the citizens of the country exercise their rights and fulfil their duties to become responsible citizens.

“Under such a democratic process, we should respect one another, be secular, and not hinder others in their efforts to develop and preserve their own culture, language, and traditions,” he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the Central government for conferring the Padma Shri awards on Machihan Sasa (Nungpi Pottery) and congratulated the artist. Bharat, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has witnessed huge developmental changes since 2014, occupying a spot among the superpowers of the world in the fields of space, defence, and economy, he added.

After the 75th Republic Day celebration at Kangla, the Governor, along with the Chief Minister, Speaker, Manipur Assembly, Ministers and MLAs, visited Rani Gaidinliu Park at Mantripukhri in Imphal and also paid homage to the statue of freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

(With inputs from agencies)

