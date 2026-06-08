‘76 days of fuel, no immediate risk’: Oil minister Hardeep Puri makes big statement amid global energy woes

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and volatile markets, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India's robust strategic petroleum reserves and diversified sourcing, stating there is no immediate risk of a domestic fuel crunch.

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New Delhi: With a massive 76-to-80-day fuel buffer standing between India and global energy chaos, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri declared the nation fully shielded from looming oil shocks. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Puri dismissed immediate energy risks and predicted an imminent drop in fuel prices, pointing to India’s extraordinary market resilience.

“In the midst of all this crisis, in the midst of all this crisis, you have no dry out taking place in any part of the country and you are still exporting,” the minister stated.

E85 fuel rollout begins across 48 PSU OMC retail outlets: Hardeep Puri

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2026 on Friday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri launched E85 fuel at an IndianOil retail outlet in New Delhi, formally beginning the nationwide rollout of the high-ethanol blended fuel for flex-fuel vehicles.

The launch marks the first phase of the programme, with E85 fuel now available at 48 retail outlets operated by public sector oil marketing companies. The government plans to expand availability to 500 retail outlets by December 2026 and around 5,000 outlets by December 2027.

The initiative is expected to help raise India’s overall ethanol blending level to nearly 26 per cent by 2030-31.

E85 is a high-ethanol fuel containing 80-85 per cent ethanol and 14-19 per cent petrol. It is designed specifically for flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), which can operate on varying ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E100, offering consumers greater flexibility while promoting cleaner mobility solutions.