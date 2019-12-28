New Delhi: Grieving for the recent child deaths in Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this year, the number is actually the lowest. “Every child death is unfortunate. But there have been 1,300 to 1,500 deaths in a year in the past. This year, the figure is 900. But why 900? Not one child should die. But there are many child deaths recorded every day in every hospital in the state and the country. It’s not new. Action is being taken,” the CM said.

According to a report by the superintendent of J K Lon Hospital, where all the deaths occurred, 77 children died this month itself till December 24, while a total of 940 infants died this year. Out of the ten infants, who between December 23 and 24, five were newborns while the other five were up to one year old, officials said.

An internal committee of the hospital has already given a clean chit to the doctors ruling out negligence on part of the administration.

Another controversy erupted on Saturday when the newly appointed CMO (chief medical officer) Dr SK Dulara was garlanded as he took charge as the new CMO after Dr HL Meena was removed following the deaths. According to reports, when dr Dulara was being welcomed and garlanded, the probe team also arrived at the hospital. “The doctor was rebuked bu the team for letting the employees garland him amid the grief,” a News18 report said.