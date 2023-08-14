Home

News

India

Independence Day: India’s Economy Has Become a Source of Hope for Others, Says President Murmu | LIVE

live

Independence Day: India’s Economy Has Become a Source of Hope for Others, Says President Murmu | LIVE

India is playing an important role in promoting development goals and humanitarian cooperation all over the world, says President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14. The address is being broadcast on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecasted on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version.

Trending Now

“Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks,” it said.

Here Are The Live Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES