Independence Day: India’s Economy Has Become a Source of Hope for Others, Says President Murmu | LIVE

India is playing an important role in promoting development goals and humanitarian cooperation all over the world, says President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day.

Updated: August 14, 2023 7:18 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14. The address is being broadcast on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecasted on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version.

“Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks,” it said.

Here Are The Live Updates

  • 7:18 PM IST

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Independence Day 2023: The mission to the Moon is only a stepping stone for our future programs in space. We have a long way to go, says President Murmu

  • 7:16 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Independence Day 2023: The country has converted challenges into opportunities and has also registered impressive GDP growth.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Independence Day 2023: India is playing an important role in promoting development goals and humanitarian cooperation all over the world.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Independence Day 2023: Today, women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are increasing the pride of the nation. Today our women have made a special place in many such fields in which their participation could not even be imagined a few decades ago, says President Droupadi Murmu

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Independence Day 2023: Many women icons like Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali and Sucheta Kriplani have set inspiring ideals for all generations of women after them to serve the nation and society with self-confidence.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    Independence Day 2023: Apart from caste, creed, language and region, we also have an identity associated with our family and work area. But we have one identity which is above all, and that identity of ours is being a citizen of India, says President Murmu

  • 7:05 PM IST

    Independence Day 2023: Independence Day reminds us that we are not just individuals, but we are part of a great community, the largest and most vibrant of its kind. It is a community of citizens of the world’s largest democracy, says President Droupadi Murmu

  • 7:03 PM IST
    My dear countrymen,
    My heartiest congratulations to all of you on the 77th Independence Day of the country! This day is proud and sacred for all of us. I am very happy to see the festive atmosphere all around.

