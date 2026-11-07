‘7th attempt on my life’: Abhishek Banerjee alleges attack on Kolkata home, shares video; BJP calls it ‘drama’

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has accused BJP supporters of attacking his Kolkata residence around 2 am, calling it the seventh attempt on his life in six months.

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'7th attempt on my life': Abhishek Banerjee alleges attack on Kolkata home, shares video; BJP calls it 'drama' (PTI/File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters of attacking his residence in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, November 7. He claimed that the incident was the seventh attempt on his life in the last six months and questioned the police’s response to the alleged attack.

The incident took place outside his residence on Kalighat Road around 2 am, amid rising tensions between BJP and TMC supporters. Police personnel reached the spot and tried to control the situation after the two groups clashed.

Banerjee alleged that a group of BJP supporters threw stones and other objects at his residence after keeping watch on the property for two days.

Sharing two videos on social media platform X, the Diamond Harbour MP accused BJP workers of carrying out the attack despite the presence of police personnel.

In one video, a man can be seen hitting the gate of a building with a bamboo stick. Another video appears to show a group of people throwing objects towards the premises, while police personnel try to push them back.

The TMC leader wrote, “After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself.”

He also questioned the safety of ordinary people in West Bengal, saying that if an elected MP could face such an incident, the situation for common citizens could be even worse.

After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB. This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators! — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 7, 2026

Abhishek Banerjee sits on protest after clash

The incident led to a heated exchange between Banerjee and police personnel outside his residence. The MP also staged a brief sit-in protest, demanding action over the alleged attack. According to local reports, the tension began when TMC supporters gathered outside his residence around midnight to celebrate his birthday. A confrontation reportedly broke out after some BJP supporters raised slogans against him.

The argument soon turned into a physical clash, with stones, sticks and other objects allegedly being used by members of both groups. Police had to step in to separate the supporters and prevent the situation from getting worse.

A report by Aaj Tak Bangla said at least seven people were injured in the clash. However, an official confirmation of the number of injured was not immediately available.

Banerjee alleged that the police had failed to take action despite the seriousness of the incident. He also accused the judiciary of not responding to his repeated complaints.

“This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention,” he said.

TMC MP had earlier alleged surveillance outside his house

The latest allegations came a day after Banerjee raised concerns about unidentified people allegedly keeping watch on his residence and office.

In an earlier post on X, he claimed that some individuals had been conducting surveillance of the premises for two days. He also shared a motorcycle registration number and alleged that the people involved claimed to be police personnel when questioned.

Banerjee questioned why unidentified people were monitoring the residence and office of an elected MP. He sought an investigation to establish their identities, find out who had sent them and determine the reason behind the alleged surveillance.

He also said he was bringing the matter to the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Kolkata Police, the Union Home Ministry and West Bengal Police.

What happened at Camac Street this morning is a disgraceful assault on the rule of law. At around 4.30 am, BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed our party office in the heart of Kolkata. They attacked our people, snatched their phones, smashed furniture, ransacked the premises and destroyed electronic equipment. And where was Kolkata Police? For nearly TWO HOURS, despite repeated calls and emails from our people and lawyers, there was no response. This is outrageous and unacceptable. We demand the immediate arrest of every person involved in this attack. We also demand an investigation into who planned, organised and directed this violence, and why the police failed to act despite being repeatedly informed. No political party and no group of armed hooligans can be above the law. If people can storm a political party office with weapons at 4.30 in the morning, assault people and vandalise property while the police remain absent, then what exactly is left of the rule of law in West Bengal? Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now. — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 3, 2026

BJP dismisses Abhishek Banerjee’s allegations

The BJP rejected Banerjee’s claims and described the incident as political drama. Bengal BJP minister Dilip Ghosh questioned the allegation that there was an attempt to kill the TMC leader. He suggested that the incident was being presented in a dramatic manner to attract public attention.

“The first time we are seeing a birthday celebration of a leader being celebrated on a footpath! If anyone creates a nuisance at night, then protest is expected. Who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee? There is nothing left, so attempts are being made to mislead people by using emotional rhetoric,” Ghosh said.