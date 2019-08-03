7th Pay Commission Latest News: The wait of the Central government employees for the demands of hike and minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the 7th pay commission recommendation has not ended yet but the state government employees of Maharashtra got something to cheer about.

According to media reports, the Maharashtra government is preparing to announce an increment in the Dearness Allowance of their employees and pensioners, due to the increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI).

These employees will receive the increased salary from September 1, 2019. This move will affect 4 Lakh employees and pensioners.

Recently, the Maharastra government had cleared the proposal to implement 7th pay commission recommendations for the local bodies including municipal corporations, municipal councils and Nagar panchayats from September 1.

The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Davendra Fadnavis, to implement the 7th pay panel recommendations or 7th CPC will be implemented in all the other 26 corporations and 362 Nagar panchayats and municipal councils which will not include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There is a possibility that the Maharashtra government can propose the revised DA in the next cabinet meeting.

The employees and pensioners of the state will get an increased salary as well as the arrear. The arrear will be paid in five installments and the first arrear will be given along with September’s salary.

Meanwhile, the CG employees are not satisfied with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission regarding the minimum pay and are demanding a hike of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.