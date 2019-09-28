7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The National Brain Research Centre at Manesar has invited online applications to fill vacancies for Senior Engineer, Administrative Officer and personal Secretary (PS). Selected candidates will get salary as per recommendations of 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC matrix.

As per the reports of Zee Business, number of posts for Senior Engineer, is one and the selected candidate will get salary as per Level 12 of 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC matrix.

For Administrative Officer, the number of posts notified is one and the grade pay of the post is as per the 7th pay commission Level-10. For PS job, there is one vacant post and the selected candidate will get salary as per Level-07 of the 7th pay commission.

Interested candidate can log in at nbrc.ac.in for further details. They can also write to director@nbrc.ac.in for their job related queries.

The last date for applying to all three posts is 27th September 2019. Interested candidates can login at nbrc.ac.in. to apply online.

About National Brain Research Center

The National Brain Research Centre is a neuroscience research group, situated in Manesar, Gurgaon district, Haryana, India. It is an Autonomous Government Institute accredited with the deemed university status and is a nodal center under Department of Biotechnology of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.