7th Pay Commission: Andhra Announces DA Hike For Govt Employees, To Pay In Cash With Salaries Of April, May

The state government will pay these DAs in cash with the salaries of April and May while the DA arrears for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 will be paid in three equal instalments in the months of August and November, 2024 and February, 2025.

Andhra Govt Announces DA Hike For Govt Employees, To Pay DAs In Cash With Salaries Of April and May

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step by issuing orders to release dearness allowance (DA) for its employees. Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat issued a government order (GO) to release DA for the period spanning from July 1, 2019, to December 31, 2021. The government has further extended the release of DA, effective from January 1, 2022, benefiting eligible government employees.

In a bid to further support its employees, the government has raised the DA percentage from 22.75% to 26.39% of the basic pay, starting from July 1, 2022. Additionally, the state government has revised the DA rates for government employees drawing revised UGC Pay Scales. For employees under the 2006 pay scale, the DA has been revised from 212% to 221% of the basic pay, effective from January 1, 2023.

The government has also revised the DA rates for employees under the 2016 UGC Pay Scales. The DA percentage has been increased from 38% to 42% of the basic pay, starting from January 1, 2023.

The state government will pay these DAs in cash with the salaries of April and May while the DA arrears for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 will be paid in three equal instalments in the months of August and November, 2024 and February, 2025.

Further, the arrears for OPS employees will be credited to their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts and for employees who joined after September 1, 2004 it will be in cash. Balance arrears of employees who would be retiring from service during the period of arrears payment shall be paid along with their retirement benefits.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.