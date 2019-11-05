New Delhi: In a huge respite to teachers across schools and colleges in West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the state government’s decision to implement the revised 7th pay commission, effective from January 1, 2020.

Making the announcement at a teacher’s meet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The state govt has decided to implement the revised 7th pay commission.”

The CM added that the decision is applicable for all school teachers, government schools, University teachers, as well as government-aided teachers.

The West Bengal government’s move comes a week after the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) in a written letter to Banerjee, demanded immediate implementation of the revised pay scale.

Following the letter, the state government called a meeting of all state-run and state-aided higher educational institutes to discuss matters pertaining to the implementation of Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations. The meeting was chaired by CM Banerjee at Netaji Indoor Stadium at 11 AM.

Taking a slight dig at the ruling BJP, Banerjee said, “The central government has RBI, they can open a bank when they wish to and also close it when they wish to. Several central government funds are pending. I do not commit things before polls. If I commit something, I deliver.”

“I have to repay 50,000 crore debt this year. Everyone wants a pay commission. Some people are asking salaries as per the central pay commission. One must understand that the (central) salary structure is different from the state’s,” the CM said, adding that any decision made will be after the clearance of the finance department.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took the opportunity to congratulate Presidency University alumni Abhishek Banerjee for becoming a Nobel Laureate in Economics.

“I am immensely proud to see Abhijit Banerjee get the Nobel prize. The number of Nobel prizes that Bengal has received, no other part of the country has received,” she said.