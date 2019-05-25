New Delhi: The Central government employees on Saturday were reportedly seeking additional hike in their minimum pay as against the recommendation made by the 7th Pay Commission. With the return of Narendra Modi’s BJP-led NDA government, the employees are hopeful that they would soon receive a hike in their minimum pay. Currently, the Central Government employees receive a minimum pay of Rs 18,000.

Yet, the employees are not satisfied with this minimum wage. Therefore, they are reportedly seeking an increase in the minimum pay by Rs 8,000. Thus they are demanding a minimum pay of Rs 26,000.

Notably, the 7th Pay commission recommendations were implemented in the year 2016. The Central government employees minimum salary was made Rs 18,000 with a fitment factor 2,57 times. The employees, however, were demanding minimum basic pay to be Rs 26,000 with a fitment factor 3.68 times. There were reports that the government was considering making basic pay to be Rs 21,000 with fitment factor 3 times.