7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central government employees are likely to receive a big Dusshera gift in the form of a rise in the Dearness Allowance, stated a report. The employees who currently receive a 12 per cent DA are hoping to receive a higher allowance with a 5 per cent increase. Their present salary is based on the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

For every six months, the government analyses the DA. Any decision to increase the allowance would prove to be a major relief to the central government employees who have been seeking an improvement in their salary.

In January 2019, the DA of the employees was increased and it was likely to be implemented in July. However, as per reports, the DA hike is likely to be implemented by the last week of August or during the festive time of Dusshera in October. Employees will then receive their arrear amount for July, August, and September.

Earlier, former secretary and assistant secretary of All India Audit and Accounts Association, AG Office Brotherhood, Allahabad, Harishankar Tiwari had told Zee Business Online that an increase in DA is possible because, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, inflation has increased in April 2019. Tiwari calculates the DA of government employees.

Notably, the Central Government had increased the DA by three per cent in January 2019. Many states since then have followed the suit and increased the DA of the state government employees.

Meanwhile, the minimum pay of Central Government employees currently stands at Rs 18000. Thus, the employees have asked for an increment of Rs 8,000, after which it will rise to Rs 26,000. This demand can take more time as the government has not given any indication regarding the hike in minimum pay after the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.