Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced a slew of financial benefits for employees, pensioners, police personnel. With an aim to woo the voters of the state before the Assembly Polls scheduled this year-end, the chief minister also made electricity free for the consumers.

Thakur said that his government had implemented the new pay scale from this month, benefitting 2.25 lakh employees. It is important to note that the move has put an additional burden of Rs 6,000 crore annually on the state exchequer.

"It has come to my notice that employees were not getting proper benefits under the two options which they have been given to opt from. Now, a third option will be given and if there is still some shortcoming, the government will reconsider their demands and decide accordingly," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said according to a Hindustan Times report.

Here are some of the key announcements made by CM Thakur:

Pensioners would be given benefits on the basis of the Punjab Pay Commission, which will benefit 1.75 lakh pensioners

Domestic consumers will be provided free electricity up to 60 units

Consumers, whose electricity consumption is up to 125 units, will be charged Rs 1 per unit instead of ₹1.90

This will help over 11 lakh customers

Per-unit cost of electricity for the farmers will also be cut to 30 paise from 50 paise

