7th Pay Commission Latest News: Though the Central government employees are waiting for their demand of hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to double the festival advance for their employees.

In 2012, the Tamil Nadu government had increased the festival advance from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. As per the recent notification issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the festival advance of all the government employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff, has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs, 10,000.

The facility of festival advance is provided to the government employees which they can adjust in their monthly salary. The government employees of Tamil Nadu are getting their salary as per the 7th pay commission recommendations.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is preparing to announce an increment in the Dearness Allowance of their employees and pensioners, due to the increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI).

These employees will receive the increased salary from September 1, 2019. This move will affect 4 Lakh employees and pensioners.

There is a possibility that the Maharashtra government can propose the revised DA in the next cabinet meeting.

The employees and pensioners of the state will get an increased salary as well as the arrear. The arrear will be paid in five installments and the first arrear will be given along with September’s salary.

The Central Government employees are not satisfied with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission regarding the minimum pay and are demanding a hike of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.