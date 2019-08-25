7th Pay Commission Latest News: After the Delhi High Court had noted the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission with regard to the issue of discriminatory retirement age for personnel of several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the government finally ended this anomaly.

Earlier, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), from the ranks of constable to commandant had to retire at the age of 57, while personnel above them were superannuated at the age of 60.

The personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Assam Rifles were also allowed to retire at the age of 60.

The 7th Pay Commission (CPC), which had examined the issue in detail, had favoured increment in the retirement age of the commandant and below ranks in the three CAPFs.

This discriminatory practice was taken up in the Delhi High Court which directed the government in January to fix the anomaly. The High Court observed that the policy of different retiring ages for CAPFs personnel was “discriminatory and unconstitutional” and it had created two classes in uniformed forces.

The Home Ministry issued an order to fix the retirement age of all CAPF personnel at 60 years.

According to the order of Home Ministry, all personnel of the forces – CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB – will retire at the age of 60, instead of 57 years for certain rank of officials.

The ministry’s order also directed all the forces to “comply with the court order and amend provisions of rules.”

According to the government of India, there are over nine lakh personnel currently serving in central armed police forces.