7th Pay Commission Latest News: The state government employees of Haryana will receive revised House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC recommendations, applicable from August 1.

The Finance Department issued a notification for revision of HRA for the state government employees under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

“now, the government has decided to revise the existing rate of House Rent Allowance of eligible Haryana government employees in terms of Rule 14(3) of HCS (allowances to Haryana government employees) Rules, 2016 pursuant to the revision of pay scales as per recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission….w.e.f. August 1, 2019,” read the notification.

In the revised rules as per the 7th Pay Commission, HRA will be decided according to the population of cities on the basis of Census 2011 figures.

Employees living in cities with a population of 50 lakhs and above would receive HRA at the rate of 24 per cent under X category (subject to a minimum of Rs 5400).

Employees living in cities with a population of 5 lakhs and above but less than 50 lakh would receive HRA at the rate of 16 per cent under Y category (subject to a minimum of Rs 3600).

While employees living in cities/town with a population of fewer than 5 lakhs would receive HRA at the rate of 8% (subject to a minimum amount of Rs 1800).

The Haryana government employees would be entitled to get the revised HRA under certain conditions.

Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali would be treated as a single unit under Y category and the state government employees working at these cities would be entitled to this category.

The ceiling of emoluments shall be Rs 2,24,100 per month as per Rule 13 of HCS (RP) Rules, 2016.