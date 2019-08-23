7th Pay Commission Latest News: While the Central government employees are waiting for the fulfilment of their demand beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations, the Narendra Modi government approved relaxation in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Under the new provision, if the government employee with CGHS travels abroad for an extended period, he/she will be entitled to six months of medicines in advance and the Chief Medical Officer has been authorised to allow the same.

As per the order of the Union Health Ministry, the central government employees covered under the CGHS will be entitled to get OPD medicines in advance so that they can carry it while travelling abroad for six months.

To avail the benefit, employees are required to carry important documents including flight ticket with a copy of visa, copy of CGHS card and doctor’s letter.

The government also recently approved a facility of free treatment for its staffers and their families in select private hospitals. If the staffers have CGHS card and visit private hospitals, they will get a discount on fees.

The government employees are now being provided with CGHS plastic card to get medical treatment at any hospital in the country.

But the employees have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 in their minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times, beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The CG employees’ demand for hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th pay commission recommendation is still pending and it can take more time as the government has not given any indication regarding the hike after the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.