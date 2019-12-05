7th Pay Commission latest news: Here comes a wonderful opportunity for candidates who are looking for job scopes at the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently has issued a notification about 11 vacancies for the post of Assistant Registrar of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications.

The job scopes are available at the Office of the Controller General of Patents Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

As per the notification, selected candidates will get an appointment in Level-11 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Their basic salary as per the notification will be Rs 67,700.

However, for more information and details about the job scope, candidates can log on to their website upsc.gov.in. In this place, they can find all information related to the job and posting and salary etc.

Of the total 11 vacancies, six are meant for candidates belonging to un-reserved or UR category, two seats are meant for candidates of reserved category such as OBC, and 1 each for SC, ST and EWS candidates. Though their position will be non-ministerial, they will be appointed on a permanent basis in Group ‘A’ Gazetted rank.

The payment at the time of initial appointment will be Rs 67,700 along with DA (Dearness Allowance) as applicable per month approximately. However, after the appointment, the selected candidates will get the pay scale between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700.

The minimum age limit for the candidates is fixed at 40. They should not exceed 40 years of age. The age limit for candidates of EWS category is 40, while the age limit for candidates of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is 45. Candidates of Other Backward Classes should not exceed 43 years of age.