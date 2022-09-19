7th Pay Commission: Ahead of the festive season, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday announced a cent dearness allowance (DA) of three per cent for all the State government employees. The hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively that is from January 1, 2022. (1.1. 2022). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees.Also Read - 'There For Doing Business': Nirmala Sitharaman Tells Banks to Appoint Staff Who Speak Local Language

With this, the dearness allowance of the employees has been increased to 34 percent from existing 31 percent. According to the Odisha government notification, the hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively from 1.1. 2022.

