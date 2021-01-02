New Delhi: In a major New Year announcement, the Centre has decided to extend ‘Disability Compensation’ for all serving employees, in case they get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service despite such disablement. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt go For a Wildlife Safari in Ranthambore, Here's The Latest Viral Picture

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the move will provide a huge relief, especially to ‘young Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel like CRPF, BSF, CISF and others since disability in performance of duties is generally reported in their case due to constraints of job requirement as well as hostile or difficult work environment’. Also Read - Dazzle at The New Year Party With This Twist to Your Ethnic Wear

The Narendra Modi government is making all efforts to simplify the rules and do away with discriminatory clauses. The ultimate objective of all these new initiatives is to provide ease of living for the government servants even after they have superannuated and become pensioners or family pensioners or elder citizens, Singh said. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shares Pictures in no Makeup Look as She Spends New Year With Sister Isabelle Kaif

It is pertinent to mention that this new order will remove an anomaly in service rules, considering the hardship faced by the employees, since the earlier provisions of disability benefits under Central Civil Services(CCS) (EOP) Rules did not provide such compensation to those government servants who were appointed on or after 1.1.2004 and covered under National Pension System (NPS).

However, with the new order issued by the Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel, the employees covered under NPS will also get benefits under Rule (9) of Extraordinary Pension (EOP).