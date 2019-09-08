7th Pay Commission Latest News: As the Central government employees are waiting for the announcement of DA hike as per the 7th pay commission recommendations for the second half of the fiscal year, the state government employees of Himachal Pradesh will get increased DA of 4% from October 2019.

With the current hike, around 2.5 lakh employees will receive an increased salary as per the 7th pay commission recommendation.

After the recent hike, the employees will get a 148% Dearness Allowance while earlier they were getting 144%.

Meanwhile, the central government employees are waiting for a 5% hike in the DA and it is expected that the government will announce it soon.

The Haryana State Electricity Board has also announced a DA hike of 4% for their employees who will also get the arrear from January to July.

The Other States to Announce Salary Hike For Employees:

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a hike in the DA after the Central government employees received their share of the bonanza, as per the seventh pay commission.

Bihar announced DA and DR hike for its government employees and pensioners. The Nitish Kumar government in the state increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent taking it from 9 per cent to 12 per cent. The move came into effect from January 1, 2019, and benefitted around 4 lakh state government employees and six lakh pensioners. It will put an additional annual burden of Rs 1,100.94 crore on the state exchequer.

Another state which has made a similar announcement a few months back is Uttarakhand. The Trivendra Singh Rawat-government agreed to a 3 per cent DA and DR hike for state employees and pensioners. The increase from 9 per cent to 12 per cent under the 7th Pay Commission came into retrospective effect from January 1, 2019. The move benefitted around 2.5 lakh government employees and pensioners.

The salary hike with regard to a 3 per cent increase in DA and DR under 7th Pay Commission was announced for the employees and pensioners in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was taken at the State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting in Jammu which was held under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

A pay hike was also announced for the employees of Odisha under the 7th Pay Commission. The state government announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for its employees and pensioners. At least 7 lakh employees will get the 12 per cent DA and DR benefit retrospectively from January 1, 2019. The move will put an extra burden of Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer.

The Rajasthan government had recently hiked the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for its employees from 9 per cent to 12 per cent. The move will benefit 8.5 lakh employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners of the state government and put a financial burden of Rs 1,435 crore on the state exchequer.

How is the calculation made?

Percentage of DA = {(Average of All-India Consumer Price Index for the past 12 months (Base year 2001=100) -115.76)/115.76}x 100.