7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for central government employees as many media reports claim that the Narendra Modi government is considering to give them a pay hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendation ahead of Dussehra.

Though the central government employees have been demanding a hike in their basic pay Rs 18,000, the Modi-led NDA government is yet to consider their demand. But as reports are doing the rounds, these central government employees may soon get a pay hike before Dussehra.

These central government employees at present get Rs 18,000 as basic pay but are demanding an increase of Rs 8000 (Rs 26,000), saying that the present pay is not making much impact on their financial status.

Along with a hike in their basic payment, they are also looking forward for a hike in their Dearness Allowances (DA) as they are getting only 12 per cent DA which was implemented in January this year.

7th Pay Commission Latest Updates: