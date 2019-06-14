7th Pay Commission Latest News: Madhya Pradesh government is the latest to follow the Central Government announcement of 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Employees who were receiving their salary under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will now get 12 per cent DA while the employees under the 6th Pay Commission recommendations will get 154 per cent DA with a hike of 6 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh Government has increased the DA by 3 per cent of more than 7 lakh permanent employees which includes teachers and other government employees under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The finance department has issued the order to hike the DA from January 2019 under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. It will put an additional annual burden of Rs 1,647 crore on the state exchequer.

More than 4.5 lakh pensioners have to wait for the increment in DA and it will be implemented only after getting the consent of Chhattisgarh government and MP government has decided to send a formal proposal for it.

Before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Central Government had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners.

The announcement of the hike for the state government employees by their respective governments has been made in tune with the Union Cabinet’s announcement of a hike of 3 per cent in DA and DR for the central government employees and pensioners

The move to increase the DA and DR for employees from 9 per cent to 12 per cent was followed by the governments in at least five states.

List of States to Announce Salary Hike For Employees: