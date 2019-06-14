7th Pay Commission Latest News: Madhya Pradesh government is the latest to follow the Central Government announcement of 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
Employees who were receiving their salary under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will now get 12 per cent DA while the employees under the 6th Pay Commission recommendations will get 154 per cent DA with a hike of 6 per cent.
Madhya Pradesh Government has increased the DA by 3 per cent of more than 7 lakh permanent employees which includes teachers and other government employees under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
The finance department has issued the order to hike the DA from January 2019 under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. It will put an additional annual burden of Rs 1,647 crore on the state exchequer.
More than 4.5 lakh pensioners have to wait for the increment in DA and it will be implemented only after getting the consent of Chhattisgarh government and MP government has decided to send a formal proposal for it.
Before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Central Government had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners.
The announcement of the hike for the state government employees by their respective governments has been made in tune with the Union Cabinet’s announcement of a hike of 3 per cent in DA and DR for the central government employees and pensioners
The move to increase the DA and DR for employees from 9 per cent to 12 per cent was followed by the governments in at least five states.
List of States to Announce Salary Hike For Employees:
- The Uttar Pradesh government announced a hike in the Dearness Allowances (DA) after the Central government employees received their share of the bonanza, as per the seventh pay commission.
- Bihar announced DA and DR hike for its government employees and pensioners. The Nitish Kumar government in the state increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent taking it from 9 per cent to 12 per cent. The move came into effect from January 1, 2019, and benefitted around 4 lakh state government employees and six lakh pensioners. It will put an additional annual burden of Rs 1,100.94 crore on the state exchequer.
- Another state which has made a similar announcement a few months back is Uttarakhand. The Trivendra Singh Rawat-government agreed to a 3 per cent DA and DR hike for state employees and pensioners. The increase from 9 per cent to 12 per cent under the 7th Pay Commission came into retrospective effect from January 1, 2019. The move benefitted around 2.5 lakh government employees and pensioners.
- The salary hike with regard to a 3 per cent increase in DA and DR under 7th Pay Commission was announced for the employees and pensioners in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was taken at the State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting in Jammu which was held under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik.
- A pay hike was also announced for the employees of Odisha under the 7th Pay Commission. The state government announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for its employees and pensioners. At least 7 lakh employees will get the 12 per cent DA and DR benefit retrospectively from January 1, 2019. The move will put an extra burden of Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer.
- The Rajasthan government had recently hiked the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for its employees from 9 per cent to 12 per cent. The move will benefit 8.5 lakh employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners of the state government and put a financial burden of Rs 1,435 crore on the state exchequer.