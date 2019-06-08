7th Pay Commission Latest News: In what can be called as a good news for over 50 lakh Central Government employees, who are waiting for the government’s nod on their demands of hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the Expenditure Department has reportedly briefed newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the issue.

It is also being speculated that a decision over the demands of the CG employees is likely to be announced on July 5 when the Budget 2019-20 will be tabled in Parliament. It is to be noted here that the the Central Government employees did not get to hear any good news during the interim budget tabled in February.

The Central Government employees are demanding a hike of Rs 8,000 in minimum pay and up to 3.67 times increase in fitment factor beyond 7th Central Pay Commission or 7th CPC recommendations.

Meanwhile, the government has declared a five-fold increase in the incentives for CG employees who have got higher education degree during their service in any department.

Furthermore, the Central Government, just before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners. The move was followed by the governments in at least five states. Uttar Pradesh became the latest state to join the list and the state government has ordered to pay the second instalment of DA to its employees by June 30.