7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Central Government employees can get their demand regarding the hike in minimum pay beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations sooner than expected.

The Union government seems to have taken their demands into consideration that was pending for a long time now.

Rajnath Singh, the Union Home Minister in the last government, had held discussions with a delegation of employees regarding their demands for a hike in the minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th pay commission recommendations.

The Central government employees have been demanding Rs 8000 hike in the minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations.

The minimum pay of the central government employees stands at Rs 18000 which can go up to Rs 26000 in case their demands get fulfilled.

Some media reports have claimed that the government can make an announcement regarding the hike in the minimum pay before Dussehra as a festival gift.

The Central government employees have also been waiting for a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) which currently stands at 12 per cent and can go up to 17 per cent as per the media reports.

As per the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), the government employees are expecting a 5% hike in their DA for the second half of the fiscal year.

If the allowance hike is implemented, it will be the biggest increase in the DA since the implementation of the 7th pay scale in 2016.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), recently, decided to provide the Union government with a surplus reserve of Rs 1.76 lakh crore which has been termed as a lifeline for the government. It will be interesting to see how the government use this amount in the current economic situation.