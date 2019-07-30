7th Pay Commission Latest News: While the Central government employees are demanding hike in the minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations, the government is planning to do away with the pay panel system altogether.

Justice A.K.Mathur, who headed 7th pay commission, had recommended that the government must review the salary of central government employees every year into the data available on Price Index.

“We have attempted a pay structure which has as its basis the Aykroyd formula, which reflects the basic average cost of living in the country. The attempt has been to arrive at a proper pay package so that the essentials of life can be availed comfortably,” the CPC document read.

A top official told OneIndia that for the past few months, the government has been mulling over to move away from pay panel system and work towards a new system to fix the salary of the central government employees.

There are speculations that the new system will be based on performance and inflation.

According to the OneIndia portal, the government is looking forward to introducing Aykroyd formula to fix the salaries of Central Government employees. This means that the 8th Pay Commission will not see the light of the day.

The new method to revise the salary of Central government employees would be periodic. The salary hikes and revisions would take place periodically considering the performance and the inflation rate of that year.

The CG employees have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 in their minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times, beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.