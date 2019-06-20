7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central government has taken the decision to restore the provision of ‘ration in kind’ to the military officers posted in peace areas. The government had replaced the facility of ‘ration in kind’ in 2017 with allowances for the defence officials after implementation of 7th Pay Commission.

However, the provision for officers, jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) on the field continued.

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh approved this decision of ‘ration in kind’ conveying that welfare of defence officials is on his priority list.

The army had sent the proposal last year through defence ministry but it was pending

The matter was pending with the finance ministry after the army had sent a proposal through defence ministry last year. The matter was cleared soon after Nirmala Sitharaman moved to North Block as finance minister from the defence ministry.

The press release from the Ministry of Defence stated that a lot of effort from all levels in the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces resulted in this restoration.

The officials in peace areas were getting Rs 96 as allowance directly in their bank accounts instead of the ration.

This move to remove the facility after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission was met with criticism from various quarters.

Earlier, under the 7th Pay Commission, Madhya Pradesh government announced the 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Employees who were receiving their salary under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will now get 12 per cent DA while the employees under the 6th Pay Commission recommendations will get 154 per cent DA with a hike of 6 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh Government has increased the DA by 3 per cent of more than 7 lakh permanent employees which includes teachers and other government employees under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Central Government had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners.

Over 50 lakhs Central Government employees and an equivalent number of pensioners are expecting positive news from the government regarding their demands of minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the upcoming Union Budget.

The CG employees who were demanding Rs 8,000 hike in minimum pay and an increase of up to 3.68 times in fitment factor beyond 7th Central Pay Commission or 7th CPC were left disappointed with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls dates as the Model Code of Conduct came into force as soon as the declaration of the schedule for general elections was announced.

7th Pay Commission Recommendations and CG employees’ demands beyond that could be in the scheme of things since the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been continuously holding pre-budget consultations with economists, banks, financial institutions, and industry chambers to formulate a roadmap for reforms.

The recent rate cut announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can be an indication for the Central Government employees who have been demanding a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations.