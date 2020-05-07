7th Pay Commission Latest News: You can call it a blessing at this time of corona crisis. The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday has decided to increases the retirement age of its staff to 59 from 58. The official order from the CMO will be applicable to state government employees, state PSUs, teachers in government and aided schools and colleges. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Karnataka Govt Won’t Pay Additional Installments of DA to Employees, Pensioners

Giving it a breather, Chief Minister K Palaniswami issued an order to extend the age of retirement of Tamil Nadu government employees to 59 from 58 at a time when the state government is taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The order from the CMO on extending the age of retirement comes into force with immediate effect.

It is believed that the step from the state government will aid accelerated measures to curb the spread of the contagion and treat the rising number of positive patients.

Prior to this, the state government had already extended the retirement age of government doctors, nurses and other medical personnel for two more months. They were supposed to retire on March 31, but they retired on April 30.

As per updates, the coronavirus cases in the state on Wednesday recorded a new all-time single-day high of 771 additions, a big chunk linked to the hotspot of Koyambedu market, and two fresh deaths, taking the total infections to 4,829.

In the state, the toll due to the disease rose to 35 and the new cases are ‘contacts’ of patients, most of whom were connected to the wholesale market cluster which has emerged as a super-spreader in the state.

According to updates from the health department, the state crossed the 3,000-mark on Sunday and is now just 171 short of the 5,000-mark in only three days.