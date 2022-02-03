Vijaywada: Thousands of government employees on Thursday held a massive protest rally in Andhra’s Vijaywada and demanded amendment to the new pay revision. As per reports, the BRTS Road resembled a sea of humanity as the agitating employees and teachers from across the state gathered to undertake the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally demanding the government immediately withdraw the “dark orders” related to pay revision.Also Read - Govt Employees In Andhra Pradesh To Now Retire At 62 Years. All You Need To Know

Addressing the large gathering, the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee leaders said this is a historic struggle. “Lakhs of employees are behind us. Even the police are behind us,” they were quoted as saying by PTI. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day: CM Jai Ram Thakur Announces Benefits for Employees, Pensioners; 31 Per Cent DA

However, they also rejected the ruling YSR Congress’ claim that vested interests were behind the employees’ agitation. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt. Employees Likely To Get Higher DA, HRA | Complete Details Here

#WATCH | Vijaywada: Thousands of govt employees protest against Andhra Pradesh Govt's new Pay Revision Commission, demanding amendments to it. pic.twitter.com/ABAa0KahRu — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

“This government should realise what the power of employees is. Once we go on indefinite strike from February 7, the government will only be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people,” the Struggle Committee leaders said.

Anguish of government employees in Andhra Pradesh. They demand government to withdraw its reverse PRC G.O.s. Thousands gathered in Vijayawada. One of the biggest protests in AP since the bifurcation of state. They feel they’ve been cheated by CM.

#TDPSupportsGovtEmployees pic.twitter.com/5c6j1W1T5I — anigalla🇮🇳 (@anigalla) February 3, 2022

Imagine the scale of the Protest Only a small part of the actual size. Many were refused entry into Vijayawada #ChaloVijayawada pic.twitter.com/6qOsy1ruxE — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) February 3, 2022

They said staff of electricity department and the State Road Transport Corporation too would be joining the indefinite strike.

It must be noted that for the past few days, the Andhra government employees, teachers and pensioners are strongly opposing the recent pay revision, saying it was detrimental to their interests.

Rather than a hike, the salary revision orders only resulted in pay cuts to all, they said.

From February 5, the employees would adopt “non-cooperation”, ahead of the indefinite strike from midnight of February 6, they added.