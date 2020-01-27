7th Pay Commission News Today: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced a 5 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees as well as the pensioners.

“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced 5% DA (dearness allowance) to the employees & pensioners of the State Government from 01.07.2019,” news agency ANI had tweeted on January 25.

The new provision to raise the DA and DR will be made in the upcoming budget that will be presented next month.

Earlier, other states that had hiked the Dearness Allowance for its government employees include Odisha and Gujarat. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh government are also likely to follow the suit and announce a DA hike.

The 7th Pay Commission, also called the 7th Central Pay Commission was formed in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including the defence forces. It submitted its recommendations to the government on 19 November 2015.

In 2016, late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had assured the unions that the government will look into their core demand of increasing Pay and fitment formula through a High-Level Committee.